Renowned theatre artist MC Kattappana passes away

Prominent theatre artist MC Chacko, famously known as MC Kattappanna (75), passed away on Tuesday due to age-related ailments.

He had been active in the state’s theatre scene for several decades, participating in approximately 30 drama productions and also featuring in a handful of movies. Alongside his theatrical endeavours, he was deeply involved in social service. He is survived by his wife Saramma, daughter Sheeja, and son Boban.

In 2007, he received the state government’s award for the best theatre artist for his performance in the drama 'Arum Kothikkunna Mannu', produced by Kollam Arena. The play depicted the plight of farmers settled in the high ranges, with MC Kattappana's portrayal of a farmer earning widespread acclaim.

MC Kattappana commenced his professional theatre journey in 1977 with Attingal Deshibhimani. Subsequently, he became associated with several theatre companies, gracing hundreds of stages with his performances. Concurrently employed in the government sector, he pursued a career in professional theatre. Additionally, he essayed roles in movies such as 'Pakal', 'Kaazhcha', 'Amrutham', 'Palunku', and 'Kanaka Simhasanam', among others.