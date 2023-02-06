Director Joshy Mathew's next deals with the pain of dementia

Fimmaker Joshy Mathew has come up with a movie titled 'Nombarakkoodu' which reminds us not to forget those suffering from dementia. The film, which would be released in 2 weeks, conveys a message to care for those who once lived for us.

The main roles in the movie are played by theatre artists. Joshy’s brother Somu Mathew, son Sudeep Joshy, Artist Sujathan, Devanandini and Harilal are also there in the movie. Besides, Joshy Mathew himself is portraying the role of a pastor.

Harshitha, daughter of music director Jayan Pisharody, who was nurtured through Navayug Children’s theatre in Kottayam plays a key role in the movie.

Joshy, who has scripted and directed the movie, said thorough research which took about four years was needed to study the different stages of dementia and include it meticulously in the film. Jayan Pisharody did the music for the film jointly produced by Nevin Micheal and Somu Mathew.

Joshy Mathew (R) and Somu Mathew. Photo: Abhijith Ravi / Manorama

Why such a movie?

We got to this movie through a piece of news published five years ago. The news was about an auto driver who found an unidentified man with Rs 30000. The news said, the man was later identified to be a doctor from Punalur, who was suffering from dementia. That shook my mind.

On the studies done about those suffering from dementia?

We did an extensive study after visiting institutions, doctors who work in this particular field and talking to children and families dealing with people suffering from dementia.

About 5 and a half crore people all over the world suffer from dementia. Every year, about 1 crore people are affected by dementia. It is a very distressing state. More lethal and dangerous than Alzheimer's.

I wrote the ending of the movie ‘Forget not who forgets you’ with a lot of pain.