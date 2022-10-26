Malayalam
'Haasyam', eighth in Jayaraj's Navarasa series to hit the theatres soon

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 26, 2022 02:49 PM IST
Harisree Ashokan Sabitha Jayaraj
Harisree Ashokan and Sabitha Jayaraj in the movie, 'Haasyam'.
Topic | Entertainment News

'Haasyam' (Humour), written and directed by ace film director Jayaraj, is set for release on November 25.

The plot revolves around an agent who sells cadavers for medical research. The man, who finds deaths of people as means of living, is awaiting the death of his father. Harisree Ashokan plays the lead in the movie. Sabitha Jayaraj, KPAC Leela and Shiny Sara appear in prominent roles in the film.

Vavachchan, Ullas Panthalam, Unni Arikanniyur, Kottayam Padmakumar, Badruddin Adoor, Jahangir Shams, Athulya Madhu, Kumari Varahalu form part of the supporting cast.

'Haasyam' is the eighth in Jayaraj's Navarasa series after 'Shantham', 'Karunam', 'Bhibatsam', 'Adbutham', 'Veeram', 'Bhayanakam' and 'Roudram 2018'.

Produced by Jahangir Shams, the movie is filmed by Vinod Illampallly. While the music is Varun Krishna production design is by Sujith Raghav. 

