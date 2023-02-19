Malayalam
Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 19, 2023 12:48 PM IST
Mayilsamy
Actor Mayilsamy. Image courtesy: Twitter
Chennai: Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy passed away on Sunday after suffering a heart attack. He was 57.

Mayilsamy has acted in more than 200 films and is known for his prominent roles in films like 'Ghilli', 'Giri', 'Vaseegara', 'Uthamaputhiran', 'Veeram', 'Kanchana', 'Kangalal Kaidhu Sei', and 'Dhool'.

Soon after the news of the actor's demise came out, fans flooded social media with homages. A video of him dubbing for his upcoming film, 'Glassmastes', has gone viral post the actor's death. He was also a regular guest judge on Asatha Povathu Yaaru? on Sun TV.

Mayilsamy was born in Sathyamangalam in the Erode district on October 2, 1965.

He has won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian for the film, 'Kangalal Kaidhu Sei'. He launched his son Anbu in film in 2011.

