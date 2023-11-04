'Arjun Chakravarthy– Journey of an Unsung Champion' first look poster out now

'Arjun Chakravarthy: Journey of an Unsung Champion', a period movie written and directed by Vikrant Rudra, is making headlines now for its intriguing first-look poster. Produced by Srini Gubbala, the film stars Vijaya Rama Raju and Sija Rose in lead roles. Ajay, Dayanand Reddy, Ajay Ghosh, and Durgesh, among others, are playing the supporting cast.

Based on the life story of an Indian kabaddi player in the 1980s, the film depicts his struggles and travails. The first-look poster of Vijaya Rama Raju, who plays the title character, has now been unveiled by the production team.

In the first look, Arjun Chakravarthy is seen standing in the middle of the stadium, holding a medal in his hand and with a proud expression on his face. The tagline that compares Arjun Chakravarthy's impact on Indian Kabaddi to Kapil Dev's influence on Indian cricket in the 1980s raises the expectations of the movie to the next level. Vijaya Rama Raju has undergone a massive physical transformation to play the role, and his effort is drawing appreciation from all quarters.

"Arjun Chakravarthy is more than just a film, as it is also a tribute to the dedication and indomitable spirit of those individuals who rise above the challenges and inspire us all. The story of Arjun Chakravarthy is one of determination, resilience, and the relentless pursuit to achieve his dreams. Through the movie, our attempt is to portray the willpower showcased by these individuals and the triumph of the human spirit. As a team, we are extremely proud of what we have accomplished so far, and we owe a lot to the unwavering support that we received from the cast, crew, and everyone else who was instrumental in bringing this story to life. From cinematography to music, every aspect of this movie has been curated so carefully to ensure an immersive and emotional experience for the audience,” reflects Srini Gubbala, the producer of the movie.

He also used the occasion to extend an invitation to everyone to join the team on this captivating journey, which sheds light on the remarkable life of Arjun Chakaravarthy. “This is a story that deserves to be told, and we are so excited to take on this extraordinary cinematic endeavor in front of all of you,” he adds.

Director Vikrant Rudra said he feels honored to helm this inspiring project. The effort to bring Arjun Chakravarthy's story to the silver screen was indeed incredible.

“Arjun Chakravarthy's life is a testament to the adage that dedication, perseverance, and unwavering belief in one's own abilities are the stepping stones to success. It is a privilege and an honor to work with a talented cast and crew who are equally passionate about making this film and thus pay tribute to the legacy of Arjun Chakravarthy. Through this film, we have strived to capture the challenges that Arjun Chakravarthy overcame in his journey, his raw emotions, and his triumphs.”

The first-look poster offers the audience a glimpse into what one has to expect from the film: a gripping narrative style, heartwarming performances, and a triumphant celebration of an extraordinary person who defied the odds, he added.

“Vijay Rama Raju’s portrayal of the central character is truly exceptional. His dedication and commitment to embodying the soul of Arjun Chakravarthy have brought an element of authenticity to the character. To prepare for the character, Vijay pushed himself to the limit, going through eight extensive physical transformations to embody the character authentically. We believe his performance will inspire the audience.”

“We’re extremely proud of the fabulous effort put in by each member of the team, from the production crew to the art department. Their passion and hard work have helped shape the film into what it is today. We invite you to join the life of Arjun Chakravarthy when it hits the silver screen. It is a story of hard work, determination, and unwavering pursuit of one’s dreams. Thank you for being a part of this cinematic voyage,” the film director said.

‘Arjun Chakravarthy', which is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, is slated for a pan-India release with dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.