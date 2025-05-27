Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin turned emotional while responding to criticism for his average performance with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025.

Ashwin did not have a fairytale return to his favourite franchise. While the off-spinner ended the season with a lowly seven wickets from nine innings at an average of 40.42, CSK finished bottom with 10 defeats from 14 matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The franchise and its celebrated leader, M S Dhoni, have faced much backlash on social media, but most players have tried to avoid a confrontation. But Ashwin showed the courage to read out one of the comments on his latest YouTube show titled 'The Campaign Gone by', which was published Tuesday afternoon.

"H, dear Ashwin, with lots of love. Please leave my lovely CSK family," Ashwin read out a fan's comment. Ashwin had clearly come prepared, but he was visibly shaken, trying to respond to the criticism. "One thing I can relate to is his love for the franchise. Let's not make one mistake; I love the franchise 100 times more than you do," Ashwin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old claimed he had put in a lot of hard yards and was disappointed with the campaign's outcome, just like the fans. "But I won't sit in a corner and cry. I think about what to do next; that is my goal," he said.

"There are areas I have to work on, and I know that clearly. I have leaked runs bowling in the Powerplay. Next time, I will bring more options if asked to bowl in Powerplay, which is the best I can do as a cricketer.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Don't think that only the fans back the team and players are irresponsible. I have the team's best interest, and I love the team. I have been with the team since 2008... I have always been a fabulous soldier, and I won't change," Ashwin said.

Having retired from domestic and international cricket, it will be interesting to see how Ashwin keeps himself sharp until the next IPL season. Question marks also remain on the future of CSK skipper Dhoni, who couldn't inspire the franchise to success like he did in the past and failed to make significant contributions with the bat. Dhoni will be almost 45 during IPL 2026.