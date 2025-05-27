The film ‘Narivetta’, directed by Anuraj Manohar and starring Tovino Thomas, continues its impressive run at the box office. In just the first three days since its release, the emotional drama has earned ₹15 crore globally. The film has been widely appreciated for its powerful storytelling, compelling performances, and emotional depth.

Tovino Thomas has received particular praise for his role as Varghese Peter, a police constable. Suraj Venjaramoodu plays Head Constable Basheer, while celebrated Tamil actor-director Cheran takes on the role of DIG Raghuram Keshav. The supporting cast includes Priyamvada Krishna, Arya Salim, and Rini Udayakumar in significant roles.

The screenplay, penned by Abin Joseph, has been noted for its emotional weight and realism. His ability to adapt true incidents into a gripping screenplay has been highlighted as one of the film’s strongest elements.

Director Anuraj Manohar has earned praise for his skilful handling of the sensitive subject matter, delivering a film that resonates deeply with audiences. His direction ensures the narrative remains engaging without losing its emotional core.

Jakes Bejoy's music has also garnered a positive response. His score enhances the emotional tone of the film and supports the storytelling without overpowering it. The soundtrack has been appreciated for striking the right balance between intensity and subtlety.

According to BookMyShow’s trending statistics, audience interest continues to grow each day, indicating that ‘Narivetta’ is well on its way to becoming a box-office success.