Lucknow Super Giants knew the explosive potential in Rishabh Pant when they splashed a record ₹27 crore on the wicketkeeper batter ahead of IPL 2025 last November. But they only got to witness it in their final outing of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow on May 27.

The left-hander clubbed an unbeaten 118 off 61 deliveries, his season's first century. Pant hit eight sixes and 11 boundaries at a strike rate close to 200. Mitchell Marsh's 37-ball 67 complemented Pant's efforts as LSG posted 227/3.

But Pant's century went in vain as RCB chased and won by 6 wickets. Jitesh Sharma scored an unbeaten 85 off 33 after Virat Kohli's 30-ball 54. Mayank Agarwal made an unbeaten 41 off 23 as RCB edged Gujarat Titans to finish second and book their berth in Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings on May 29. Gujarat and Mumbai Indians will play the Eliminator on May 30.

LSG might wish the fireworks from their skipper's bat had arrived early in the season when they had a fighting chance to qualify for the playoffs because they finished seventh, four points short of fourth-placed Mumbai.

But Pant had flattered to deceive with the bat until tonight. Barring a 49-ball 63, his only fifty of the season, against Chennai Super Kings on April 14, Pant had struggled to find the connection. He was dismissed for a duck twice, including the first time after facing six deliveries, and for single digits on four other occasions.

Tonight, he hit the ball as clean as possible, starting with a clobbering sequence of 6, 4, 4 against Yash Dayal in the fourth over. For a player struggling for runs, Pant didn't lack confidence even as he reached the first milestone, hitting Suyash Sharma for successive fours.

At 96, he went big again against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 18th over, not minding a covering fielder and losing his balance as the ball sailed over extra cover for a boundary. After reaching only his second century in seven years, Pant did what most boys do when they outdo expectations - over-celebrate! He removed his gloves and did a somersault, again, almost losing his balance but landing alright.