Panchkula: Six members of a family were found dead inside a parked car in Sector 27, Panchkula on Monday night. A seventh member, who was still alive when found, died on the way to the hospital. Police suspect the deaths to be the result of a suicide pact driven by financial trouble.The deceased were identified as Praveen Mittal (41), his wife, their three minor children including twin daughters and his parents.

A passerby spotted the Dehradun-registered car late night, noticing a towel hanging from one of the doors.The witness, went close and found six people lying motionless with vomit on them and one man gasping for breath. When asked, the man reportedly said the family was heavily in debt and that he too was going to die. Soon all seven were rushed to hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Himadri Kaushik confirmed that the six people were taken to a private hospital and one to the civil hospital, but all were declared dead. “Prima facie, it appears to be a matter of suicide. However, further investigations are on,” she told PTI. DCP (Crime) Amit Dahiya said multiple angles are being examined, including CCTV footage and the family's social media and bank transactions. He added that local residents were being questioned.A relative of the family told reporters that the Mittals had earlier lived in Panchkula, then moved to Dehradun, and had recently returned to the city. Police believe poisoning could be the cause of death.