Here's how South Indian cinema's super heroine Rashmika Mandanna became a 'national crush'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna's journey from an unassuming girl hailing from an ordinary family in Virajpet in Coorg district of Karnataka is extraordinary. Her star value is no more limited to South Indian cinema, where she started off as an artiste. The actor recently ventured into Bollywood with 'Mission Majnu'. Crowned the 'Expression Queen', it is her dedication and diligence that has paid off till date.

Her first step in Kannada

Rashmika Mandana who reached Bangalore for her higher studies stepped into cinema through modelling. She first acted in a Kannada movie titled Kirik Party in 2016 and bagged the South Indian International Movie Award (SIIMA) for the best debutant actor (female).

Soon, her hands were full with many films. In 2018, Rashmika entered the Telugu film industry playing a role opposite the Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. After acting with Mahesh Babu, she never looked back.

Rashmika played a role as Karthi’s heroine in Tamil in the movie ‘Sultan’, making an entry into the Tamil industry, after Kannada and Telugu.

She became dear to Keralites too through the movie ‘Dear comrade’ and the Allu Arjun movie – 'Pushpa The Rise'. Rashmika was also on the list of the most influential stars published by Forbes India in 2021. After acting with Vijay in Varisu, Rashmika will be seen in ‘Animal’ with Ranbir Kapoor and in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa - the Rule.

Why cinema?

Many have asked Rashmika Mandanna why she chose to do films. Her response is interesting. “I smile, even when I say no to someone. That is a problem since many don't take it seriously. However, I value this smile a lot. My joy is in seeing the happy faces when coming out of the theatre after watching my movies. That is what keeps me in cinema,” she says.

‘No’ to comfort zone

Rashmika has often stated that she is not fully happy with her own performance. She says she always finds shortcomings in every performance and continuously pushes herself out of her comfort zone to do more.

Her rising 'star' value

There are unnofficial reports that Rashmika’s compensation in 'Pushpa: The Rise' was Rs 4 crore. In the sequel, it is said that the producers were willing to pay her a record-high compensation, for the same ‘fire brand’ value.

Wish to act in Malayalam

Rashmika had openly spoken about her wish to work in a Malayalam movie many a time. She had said she wishes to act with actors, including Dulquer Salman and Nivin Pauly. Rashmika is extremely happy with the warm response the Keralite audience gives to the movies in which she acts.