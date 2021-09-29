Rashmika's first look as Srivalli from Pushpa unveiled

Actress Rashmika Mandanna's first-look poster from the upcoming film Pushpa has been was unveiled.

According to the poster, Rashmika plays the role of Srivalli in the film. She is Pushpa Raj's (played by Allu Arjun) love interest. In the poster, she can be seen wearing one of her earrings and getting ready for an event. We can also see a huge plate with a saree and flowers on it.

Sharing the poster, the official Twitter handle of Pushpa wrote, "Our fiercest #PushpaRaj's heart melts at the sight of his love. Meet @iamRashmika as #Srivalli #SoulmateOfPushpa #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe (sic)."

Allu Arjun plays the role of Pushparaj. Pushpa has managed to build in a buzz with all the first look posters. Pushpa marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil and his poster too was well received by one and all.

Pushpa is a story based on real-life incidents about the red sandalwood smugglers in the Seshachalam hills of the Rayalseema region in Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Sukumar, the film's first part, Pushpa: The Rise, will release on Christmas 2021.