Netizens draw comparisons between Joju George-starrer 'Iratta' and this 1989 Mammootty film

Ever since 'Iratta' started streaming on a leading OTT platform, the film has been receiving mostly positive responses. While many have praised Joju's dual performances, others are also heaping praise on the making and plot of the film, directed by Rohit M G Krishnan.

However, it is the film's climax, which has become the major point of discussion on social media. Many are comparing it to Mammootty's 1989 film 'Utharam', directed by V K Pavithran. Considered as one of the best investigation thrillers till date, 'Utharam' revolves around the suicide of a poetess, who is the wife of journalist Balachandran Nair's friend. Though the police claim it is a freak accident, Balachandran Nair, played by Mammootty, decides to investigate the incident. The reason, which is unraveled at the end of the film, is startling. The film was scripted by M T Vasudevan Nair and was based on a French short story titled 'Daphne du Maurier’. The movie also features Suparna, Sukumaran and Parvathy in lead roles.

Though 'Iratta' hit theatres last month, the film started getting more appreciation only after it's OTT release. The film has Joju George playing two police officers- Vinod and Pramod. One of them is found dead at the police station. An investigation is launched to find out the reason behind the 'murder'.