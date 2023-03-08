It's International Women's Day! So, ladies, if you are looking for some awe-inspiring and empowering stories about women, there's no need for you to look anywhere else. Here's a list of some movies and shows we believe every woman should watch on March 8.



Ayali

This Tamil web-series, which was also released in Telugu, revolves around a young girl who fights against patriarchal norms to achieve her dreams. The series is a must-watch for its bold and raw depiction of the struggles faced by girls once they attain puberty. The series features Abi Nakshathra, Anumol, Madhan, Linga and Singampuli.

Wonder Women

Wonder Women is a feel-good, touching tale of six pregnant women who arrive at a birthing centre.



Each one of them is roiled by different emotional baggage: while one is unwed, another has issues with her in-laws; another character, played by Nithya Menen, struggles to tell her spouse how much pregnancy means to her. Overall, the film goes deep into the psyche of these women, while generating a certain sense of awareness on pregnancy and the need for partners and families to be sensitive to women at such a crucial point in their lives. Directed by Anjali Menon, the film features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sayanora, Nithya Menen, Nadiya Moidu, Archana Padmini and Amrutha Subhash.



The Teacher

The Teacher is Amala Paul’s comeback Malayalam film, which delivers a strong message on sexual violence. The teacher undergoes a traumatic experience at her own school and decides to fight against the perpetrators. The methods she employs, the psychological impact of the trauma she undergoes, all form part of the story.



Gangubai Kathiawadi

This biographical tale revolves around a woman who is sold into prostitution but later becomes a sensible and powerful madame of her brothel. Gangubai's story is one that sheds light on the notorious red street in Mumbai from the point of view of a woman. Both fragile and strong, Gangubai is easily one of the best female characters to come out of Bollywood in recent times. Alia Bhatt as the titular character has done justice to her role.



Darlings

Indian cinema never faced a dearth of stories that focus on domestic violence – both emotional and physical. However, the Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah-starrer stands apart from the rest for it’s unique treatment on domestic abuse. Though there is enough scope for melodrama in this story, the filmmaker takes utmost care not to let it sweep into the narrative, while managing to portray the depth of the violence effectively.



Aarya

A woman joins a mafia gang to take revenge on those who killed her husband. Amid the threats and the dirty business, Aarya, played by Sushmita Sen, stands tall as an independent woman whose decisions and actions are important to ensure everyone's safety.



Manjil Virinja Poovu

Anjana portrayed by Malavika Wales in 'Manjil Virinja Poovu' is probably the strongest female character on miniscreen today. Her rise from a plantation worker to the Chief Minister of the state is nothing less than ordinary. The plot also stands apart for being less melodramatic, unlike many other soap operas. Recently, the serial, which airs on Mazhavil Manorama, completed 1,000 episodes.



Double XL

Double XL is a fun, emotional story of two plus-size women who have to fight stereotypes to fulfill their dreams. After all, being 'healthy' ( a term used in the movie to describe oversized women) is still a barrier for those aiming to establish a career in glamorous jobs, like designing and anchoring. The plot of the film is refreshing and definitely encouraging for all women who have to suffer taunts for being, let's say 'double XL'.