Comparing me to Shah Rukh Khan will be an insult to him: Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan says that he has been a huge Shahrukh Khan fan since childhood and that it would be an insult to the superstar to be compared to him. He was responding to a media person’s question about how it feels when his performance in 'Sita Ramam' is compared to Shahrukh Khan’s in ‘Veer Zara’.

“Shahrukh khan is always an inspiration. When I had doubts about my career, I used to think about him. He is such an amazing person, especially the way he interacts with people has always influenced me. Comparing me to Shah Rukh Khan will be an insult to him. There can only be one Shah Rukh Khan,” Dulquer observed adding that even in a room full of people he is very careful with his behaviour.

“The way he treats people, especially women are things we need to learn from him. When he talks to you, you feel like only you are there in the room with him. I love his movies. I have watched 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' countless times in the theatre with my sister,” the actor said.

Dulquer’s reply was widely appreciated by the Bollywood audience. They commented that it was rare to meet a young star who held such respect for a senior star these days and that Dulquer Salman was such a humble actor. Meanwhile, Dulquer Salman’s Telugu epic romance ‘Sita Ramam’ which was released in Hindi last week garnered a lot of praise. Dulquer’s co-star Mrinal Thakur who was present at the success meet of ‘Sita Ramam’ in Mumbai while interacting with the media had this to say about her co-star— "Dulquer is the only actor I have met so far who expressed with his eyes. It is so difficult to match him. He is an inspiration.” ‘Sita Ramam’ directed by Hanu Raghavapudi narrates the love story of a soldier and a Princess who meet through letters.