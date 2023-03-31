'Enkilum Chandrike', 'Gaslight', 'Bagheera': Here's a list of OTT films streaming this weekend

The weekend is here again and so are a couple of OTT releases. What's interesting is that some of the films and shows we have listed below are direct OTT releases. Here's our pick for this week.



Enkilum Chandrike (Malayalam)

The film featuring Saiju Kurup, Basil Joseph, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Niranjana Anoop in the lead revolves around a group of friends who are trying to unite a couple in love. It's not so easy as the girl's marriage has already been fixed. The situation turns humorous when the friends have to tarnish the groom's name to achieve their ends.

Streaming on Manorama Max from April 1



Gaslight (Hindi)

The story featuring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey is a murder mystery and revolves around a specially-abled girl who returns to her family estate amid strange happenings in the family. Sara plays Misha who is trying to find out the truth about her father's absence.

Streaming on Disney +Hotstar from March 31



Bagheera (Tamil)

This Prabhu Deva film is a psychological thriller that revolves around a man who is out there to exact revenge on women. He has his own reasons for the same. Aswant Ashokkumar, Remya Nambeesan also features in this Tamil film.

Streaming on Sun NXT



Murder Mystery 2 (English)

A couple played by Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, go on a vacation to a private island to attend an Indian friend's marriage. However, the situation gets out of hand when the groom is kidnapped. Will this be their chance to revive their unsuccessful detective agency. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 comedy flick 'Murder Mystery'.

Streaming on Netflix from March 31

Rahul Talks to People (English, Hindi)

Rahul Talks to People is a Crowdwork special featuring Rahul Subramanian. In the show, Rahul will be seen engaging in unscripted and unrehearsed conversations with 6 different sets of audiences across 5 cities – Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. With his sharp sense of humor, ability to be extempore and instant improvisations, Rahul turns these ordinary conversations like stressful jobs, technology, corporate culture, cricket umpiring, marketing, and more into a laugh-riot not just for the live audiences but also the viewers. The show is directed by Biswa Kalyan Rath.

Streaming on Prime Video from March 30