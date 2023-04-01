Rohini theatre row: Vijay Sethupathi, Kamal Haasan slam discrimination against adivasi family

A theatre in Chennai courted controversy recently after an adivasi family was denied entry into the cinema hall to watch 'Pathu Thala' featuring Silambarasan in the lead. The incident took place on the day the movie hit theatres. A video that has been circulating online shows a family being denied entry into the theatre hall, though they carried tickets for the First Day First Show.

The management of Rohini Silver Screens, which came under scrutiny, issued a clarification on the incident, stating that the family was denied entry because they had arrived with their young children. “As we know, the movie has been censored U/A by the authorities. Children below the age of 12 cannot be permitted to watch any movie that is certified U/A as per the law. Our ticket checking staff has denied entry on this basis to the family who had come with children aged 2, 6, 8 and 10”, it said, while adding that the family was allowed to finally watch the show due to the frenzy that was created.

The clarification also did not go down well with netizens, who remarked that children below the age of 12 are allowed entry into cinema halls if they are accompanied by parents.

Several celebrities have also condemned the theatre owners for the discriminatory behaviour to the adivasi family. “Such behaviour is unacceptable. Everyone deserves to be treated equally,” Vijay Sethupathi told reporters.

Actor Kamal Haasan has also slammed the theatres after the incident came to his notice. “This is reprehensible. The adivasi family was only allowed into the cinema hall after people protested against this behaviour,” he said.