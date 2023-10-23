Malayalam
Actor Ajith's Chennai home's wall demolished; here's why

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 23, 2023 10:50 AM IST
Ajith. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Tamil actor Ajith, who relocated from Thiruvanmiyur to Injambakkam, Chennai, is currently facing a predicament with his residence. Due to ongoing road expansion and rainwater drainage projects in his neighbourhood, a section of his home's wall has been demolished. This issue extends beyond just Ajith's property; it has affected the neighbouring homes as well. As a result, access to the beach directly from Ajith's household has been disrupted.

In 2017, Ajith had undertaken significant renovations to modernize his home, prompting him to move to a rented residence with his family temporarily. He ensured the new home was equipped with cutting-edge amenities and enlisted the services of an interior designer for a top-notch makeover. He even designated special areas for his son's playtime and dance practice.
On the professional front, Ajith adheres to a commitment of starring in only one film per year. His most recent project, the movie "Thinivu," was released in January.

