Mohanlal adds Range Rover Autobiography to his collection of luxury cars

Published: April 11, 2023 05:31 PM IST
Mohanlal
The actor already is a proud owner of a Lamborghini, Toyota Vellfire, Landcruiser and a GLS Mercedes Benz. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Kochi: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who has a wide range of luxurious cars, recently added one more vehicle to his collection. The actor purchased a brand new Range Rover – Autobiography, a mid-diesel variant in the Land Rover line up. The vehicle costs Rs 5 crore and was unveiled in the presence of the actor's wife Suchithra and his close aides.

The actor already is a proud owner of a Lamborghini, Toyota Vellfire, Landcruiser and a GLS Mercedes Benz, among others. As per reports, the vehicle has been customised elaborately according to the actor's requirements. The Habuka Silver-coloured Range Rover has a black-coloured sun-roof. The wheels have been fitted with 21'' Gloss Dark Grey Diamond Turned finish alloys. The interiors are furnished with semi-aniline leather seats and has 25-relaxing message options that can be controlled as per the comfort of the occupant.

