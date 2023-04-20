Robusta: A poignant reminder that everyone is equal, regardless of caste or wealth

'Robusta' is a Malayalam short film that discusses the prevalence of caste differences and untouchability in society, which are often overlooked or ignored. The grandmother's Christian song at the beginning sets the tone of the film reminding us that everyone is equal and that God does not distinguish between the rich and the poor.

Titto P Thankachen, a lyricist in the Malayalam film industry, wrote and directed 'Robusta.' He has used sync sound to realistically portray the experiences of a group of newcomers, many of whom have never been in front of a camera before.

According to the makers, the film, produced by Rabin Ranji under the Ranji Brothers banner, was shot in a single location in just six hours during Covid restrictions.

The cinematography is by Ajmal Sabu, who has previously worked on director Laljose's films 'Meow' and 'Solomante Theneechakal' and the background score is composed by Joel Johns, the music director of the upcoming Malayalam movie 'Anuragam.' Nabu Usman, who has worked on several Malayalam films, including 'Panthrand,' is the editor.

The film's executive producers are Ritin Ranji and Rohin Ranji. Rakesh Janardhanan and Vishnu Raghu handled sync sound, Nirmal Dev did audiography, Wajid handled VFX, Syam Muralikrishna and Anand Sankar were part of the direction department, and Fervin Baither was the camera associate. The film was subtitled by Mahesh Krishnan, and the posters were designed by Syam Krishnan.