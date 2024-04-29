80s actors come together for ‘Madras Mail’ reunion

The 1980s stands out as a golden era for South Indian cinema, drawing aspiring talents to Chennai's Kodambakkam via the Madras Mail. Yesterday, luminaries from that era convened for a nostalgic reunion dubbed '80s Madras Mail.' Actors, directors, producers, singers, and technicians who left an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema during the 1980s gathered to cherish their shared memories.

The event became a fabulous occasion for reliving the history of Malayalam cinema when artists from the 1960s and 70s eras also joined. It was veteran dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi who came up with the idea of ‘80s Madras Mail’. “Those who lived like a family once are staying at different places now. We didn’t even know how some people have been living. There are people who suffer from financial constraints. This gathering also aims to help each other,” says Bhagyalakshmi.

The first edition of the reunion was held in Thiruvananthapuram. More than one hundred artists, including Maniyan Paillai Raju, Menaka, and Kallan Sasi, attended the reunion. They promised to organize such gatherings every year. When everyone shared their memories from Kodambakkam, it seemed as if time had been on rewind. Veteran filmmaker K Raghunath aka Raghuvaran Nair and actor and dubbing artist Harikesan Thambi, who have been part of the Malayalam cinema industry for sixty-nine years, were honoured by director Joshiy and actor Ravikumar.

Everyone got excited when actor Sreenivasan walked in with his wife Vimala. They welcomed their beloved colleague with thunderous applause. Meanwhile, Kalaranjini arrived with her niece and late actress Kalpana’s daughter Sreesankhya. Actress Roja Ramani (Chembarathi Shobha) came to Kerala almost after four decades to take part in the reunion.

Meanwhile, Menaka said that they plan to organize the reunion on a larger scale next year and hope to conduct it in Chennai. More than one hundred artists, including Ravikumar, Jose, Mohan Sharma, singer and actor Krishna Chandran, Ambika, Vanitha, Reena, Rony Vincent, Sreelatha Namboothiri, singer Latha Raju, Soniya, Kunjan, Shantakumari, filmmakers Kamal, Tulasidas, P Chandrakumar, TS Suresh Babu, GS Vijayan, Alleppey Ashraf, P Sukumar, Balu Kiriath, Jomon, Venu P Nair, Kaladharan, Kudamaloor Rajaji, Sreemoolanagaram Mohan, singer Lathika, producers G Sureshkumar, KT Kunjumon, Evershine Mani, David Kachappilly, Seven Arts Mohan, Manjilas Jose, Alwin Antony, JJ Kuttikad, A Kabir, and Jolly attended the reunion.

Vidhubala, filmmakers K Madhu and Rajasenan, and producerbazar.com CEO GK Thirunavukarassu spoke at the event.