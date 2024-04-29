'Age is just a number': Mammootty's stylish new look breaks the internet

Style and Mammootty are almost synonymous with each other. The superstar consistently grabs attention with his fashionable looks, causing his pictures to go viral. Once again, the megastar has revealed a fresh new look. Mammootty took to Instagram, sharing a picture of himself in a side pose, donning a white T-shirt, jeans, and a hat. He captioned the image 'R A M B L E R'.

Immediately after the actor posted the picture, comments poured in, with netizens expressing their admiration. Celebrities like actor Jayasurya, director Tharun Moorthy, and singer Ranjini Jose also chimed in on the actor's post. Mammootty's son and actor Dulquer Salmaan also shared his stylish father's picture on social media.

Mammootty is gearing up for the release of his first commercial masala film, 'Turbo', scheduled to hit the screens on June 13th. Directed by Vysakh, this film marks an exciting new venture for the versatile actor.