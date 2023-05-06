Three theatres in Kerala confiscated, 15 more under threat, say film exhibitors’ body

Film Exhibitors United Organization of Kerala (FEOUK) has stated that three theatres were confiscated by the bank in one year for defaulting on bank loan repayments. According to FEUOK, 15 more theatres, most of which have multiple screens, are under the threat of being confiscated. With audiences moving away from theatres, the film industry is facing a huge crisis. Reportedly 60% of the theatres that have been renovated at the cost of crores are in dire straits as they are unable to recover their loans. If there were 1,250 screens in Kerala 10 years ago, it has now come down to 613 screens.

K Vijayakumar, President of Film Exhibitors United Organization Kerala (FEOUK) said if the situation continues, half of the remaining screen, will have to be shut down by the end of the year “Fifty per cent of the movies that were released in recent times have not had a single run in most theaters. There are also screens that haven’t earned even a single penny. If this situation persists, we don’t think theatres will survive for long,” Vijayakumar said.

Will be picky while taking films for theatre screening

For the first time in the history of Malayalam cinema, the organisation is planning to release only those films that have a chance of winning at the box office. Although more than 70 films were released this year, only one film was a commercial success. Apparently, a lot of films could manage only a few screenings, that too with a lot of empty seats. Taking all these factors into consideration, the theatre owners have decided to propose the idea of determining the quality of films being screened. “Theater owners have years of experience. We quickly know which film is likely to win. We don’t want to screen sub-standard films that are made targeting OTT platforms. They have only succeeded in keeping the audience away from the theatre,” Vijayakumar added.