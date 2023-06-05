'Njan ponenu…veruthe enthina expression ittu chavane': Sudhi's famous line that went viral

Malayalam cinema woke up to the shocking demise of Kollam Sudhi today morning. His fantastic comic timing, one-liners, and his uncanny ability to mimic actor Jagadish were aspects that added to his popularity on stage. But for cinemagoers, it was his cracker of a cameo in ‘Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan’ (2016) that made everyone sit up and take notice. In a scene, you can see Sudhi’s character making hilarious expressions at hero Vishnu’s character, followed by the dialogue that goes—“Njan ponenu…veruthe enthina expression ittu chavane” (I quit, what’s the point of putting so many expressions?).

That scene continues to be a meme/troll favourite even after 7 years. Sudhi’s dialogue can often be seen on WhatsApp status and media trolls. But now that scene will be a bittersweet memory for Malayalees. His combination with Pashanam Shaji for the Comedy shows was also popular, especially some of his dialogues (‘Kappalindiye…Injimittai’).

Some of his notable characters were in 'Kattapanayile Rithwik Roshan', 'Kuttanadan Marpappa', 'Theetta Rappai', 'Vakathiruvu', 'An International Local Story', 'Keshu Eee Veedinte Nathan', 'Escape', 'Swargathile Katturumbu', etc.

At 4.30 am today, the car in which Sudhi and his colleagues were travelling met with an accident at Kaypamangalam Panambikunnu, Thrissur. It is reported their car collided with an approaching pickup van. Kollam Sudhi who was seriously injured was rushed to Kodungallur Hospital but could not be saved. Binu Adimali, Ullas Arur, and Mahesh were injured.