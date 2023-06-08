'Jawan' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is probably the most awaited film of the year! Now, we hear that the film, which will hit theatres on September 7, has already bagged the OTT, music, and satellite rights at a record price. The film directed by Atlee is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment production. The film, which is touted to be a pure action thriller, is also said to be one of the costliest films of the year.

Though there were plans to initially release the film on June 2, the makers later postponed the release date. The film poster and other updates has generated a lot of buzz on social media. The film also marks Nayanthara's big Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan's earlier release ‘Pathaan’ collected a whopping 1,050 crores at the box office.