'Jawan' fever: Shah Rukh Khan announces 'buy 1 get 1' offer

A couple of days ago, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' crossed the remarkable milestone of Rs 1000 crore in worldwide earnings, solidifying its status as one of the highest-grossing Hindi cinema ventures in history. 'Jawan' stands as the pinnacle of Shah Rukh Khan's cinematic achievements. In an exciting move, King Khan himself announced that starting from tomorrow, the film's tickets will be available through a 'Buy 1 Get 1' promotion.

After his engaging #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), where Shah Rukh hinted at potential ticket discounts, he took to his social media platforms to share the news. He enthusiastically stated, "Starting tomorrow... Family, friends, and love... Just Buy 1 ticket and get the other 1 FREE!* It's a complete entertainment package for the entire family."

For those interested, BookMyShow confirms that this offer will be valid only until September 28, 29, and 30. To seize this opportunity, you'll need to purchase two 'Jawan' tickets starting from September 28. During the checkout process, select the 'Avail Offers' option, then choose BookMyShow, and you'll gain access to the 'Jawan BOGO' offer. Simply click on the offer and proceed to apply the coupon for your savings.