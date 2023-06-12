Kazan Khan who essayed villain roles in Mollywood, passes away

Actor Kazan Khan who played villain roles in films like The King, CID Moosa, among others passed away after suffering a heart attack. Production Controller N M Badusha shared the news of the actor's death on social media.

The actor was known mostly for his roles like Vikram Ghorpade in the Shaji Kailas film 'The King' featuring Mammootty and Suresh Gopi and playing a terrorist in CID Moosa, among others. He was also seen in films like 'Ivan Maryadaraman', 'The Don', which featured Dileep in the lead.

Kazan Khan has also appeared in several Tamil and Kannada films. Celebrities, including Dileep, have expressed their condolences on the actors' death.