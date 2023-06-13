Navya Nair's response to Manju Warrier's bike-riding picture is just hilarious

Actor Manju Warrier who is currently pursuing her passion for bike riding has shared a couple of pictures from her off-road tour. Manju also wrote an interesting caption along with the post: “You got it, girl! Riders, please pardon the absence of proper riding boots. Certain circumstances!,” she added.

The photos have gone viral with many celebrities praising the actor for her grit, style and confidence.

Meanwhile, Navya Nair, who is a huge fan of the actor, responded to the picture in a humorous manner. Sharing the image, the actor wrote:Ethokke kaanumbo enne okk eduthu kinattil idaanu thonnunne (humorously suggesting she feels useless on seeing Manju Warrier's accomplishments).

Directors Alphonse Puthren, Jude Anthany Joseph and actors Geethu Mohandas and Anumol also commented under the post.

Manju had recently purchased a BMW bike and has often maintained that it was actor Ajith who inspired her to take a two-wheeler license. She has also travelled with the superstar to Ladakh.