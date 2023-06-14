Director's perfect love glance sets hearts aflutter in ‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakadha'

It’s not just actions and dialogues, but even a glance sometimes proves pivotal to the plot of a movie, especially if it’s a romantic comedy. A director killing that perfect love glance for the lead actress to follow is now the talk of the Malayalam tinsel world.

The short video, shot from the sets of the upcoming flick ‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakadha’ (the heart-touching love story of Suresh and Sumalatha), has arisen the curiosity of film buffs by no little means.

Director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval wanted that perfect glance, sparking an instant connection, to be shot with precision. He took it upon himself to show to the lead actress what he has in mind. And he aced it to perfection so much so that actor Chitra Nair, who plays the character Sumalatha’, had no issues in enacting the heroine’s response, crinkling her eyes and breaking out that charming grin on her face, when the hero looks at her romantically.

The fun-filled location video has gone viral since. Earlier, a ‘Save the Date’ video done by the actors Rajesh Madhavan, who plays the character Suresh, and Chitra, was a huge hit and many wondered whether the two are in fact tying the knot. However, it turned out to be part of the promotion of the movie, touted as the first spin-off Malayalam film. Spin-off film refers to those made by picking any special character from an earlier movie other than the hero or heroine.

Suresh and Sumalatha were the popular pair from the Kunchacko Baban starrer ‘Nna Tan Case Kodu’ released last year, which was also directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. He is also the scriptwriter of the upcoming project, the shooting of which is currently progressing.

The film is bankrolled by Immanual Joseph and Ajith Talapally and co-produced by Ratheesh, Jay K, and Vivek Harshan. The cinematography is by Sabin Uralikandy and the music is by Don Vincent. Production designer: K K Muraleedharan, Editor: Akash Thomas, Creative Director: Sudheesh Gopinath, Art Direction; Jithu Sebastian & Midhun Chalissery, Sink Sound -Sound Design: Anil Radhakrishnan, Sound Mixing: Sinoy Joseph, Lyrics: Vyshak Sugunan, Costume Designer: Liji Preman, Special Costume: Sujith Sudhakaran, Make-up: Libin Mohanan and Stunts: Mafia Sasi.

Line Producers: Manu Tomy & Rahul Nair, Production Controller: Binu Manampur, VFX: Egg White, Stills: Rishaj Muhammed, Poster Design: Yellow Tooths, Choreographers: Dancing Ninja, Sheruq Sherif-Anakha, Rishdan, PR & Marketing: Vyshak Vadakkeveedu, Jinu Anil Kumar.