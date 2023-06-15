Malayalam
Mollywood actors join 'Valatty - Tale of Tails' as voice artists for dogs

Our Correspondent
Published: June 15, 2023 12:15 PM IST
According to Director Devan, it took a long two years to train the dogs and the rooster. Photo: Manorama
Debutant director Devan’s experimental venture ‘Valatty – Tale of Tails’ tells a cohesive story revolving around a gang of pet dogs and a rooster. The trailer of the movie, produced by Vijay Babu under the banner of Friday Film House, is out.

What sets this film apart is the revelation that popular Mollywood actors, including Aju Varghese, Indrans, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup, and Soubin Shahir, have lent their voices to the canine characters.

The film, the first such attempt in Indian cinema, tells the tale of the romance, companionship, and estrangement happening in the lives of 11 dogs and a rooster. The emotions and thoughts of the characters are depicted as akin to that of humans. While the movie is sure to enthral the audience with its laughter sequence, the makers attempt to reflect feelings like sudden discord among close bonds.

According to Director Devan, it took a long two years to train the dogs and the rooster. The shooting consumed 75 days and the post-production works lasted nearly a year.

The movie is set to hit the theatres by July 14. It’s being released in five languages – Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu. The makers promise the pan-India release film to be one that can be enjoyed by people belonging to any land or speaking any language.

The cinematography is by Vishnu Panicker, the editing by Ayub Khan, and the art direction is by Arun Venjaramoodu. Vinay Babu is the Executive Producer, Shibu G Susheelan is the Production Controller, and Vayoor Jose the PRO.

