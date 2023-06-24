Mahesh Kunjumon recovers after surgery; posts video thanking fans and supporters

Mimicry artist Mahesh Kunjumon who was injured in the accident that took the life of Kollam Sudhi is recovering from his injuries. Mahesh has given an update about his health in a video that was shared on the social media.

The artist had sustained severe injuries on his face. He had undergone a surgery that lasted for nine hours on his face. It is for the first time that Mahesh, who is recovering after the surgery, has appeared in front of a camera. Mahesh says that he would be back soon and thanked his fans for the support and prayers.

“I am grateful to everyone who prayed for me. I am a mimicry and dubbing artist. Everyone knows that mimicry is my life. It is because of mimicry that everyone recognises me and loves me. I will be taking some time off; but I don’t want you to worry. I will be back soon. I want you to be with me and support me when I come back. I would like to thank everyone who has prayed for me,” said Mahesh. Many actors, including Tovino Thomas, Ramesh Pisharody and Anu Sithara have wished him a speedy recovery.

His claim to fame was when a video him imitating Pinarayi Vijayan and movie stars became viral during the pandemic. He impersonates actors like Vineeth Sreenivasan, Vijay Sethupathy and Baburaj with perfection. Mahesh once impressed everyone by giving voice to seven characters in the Malayalam version of the movie ‘Vikram’.

The artists had met with the accident when they were returning after a stage program in Vadakara. Kollam Sudhi had lost his life while Mahesh Kunjumon and Binu Adimali were severely injured. On June 5, the car in which the artists were travelling had rammed into a pickup van near Panambikunnu at National Highway 66. Even though Sudhi who had severe head injuries was rushed to a hospital at Kodungallur, his life couldn’t be saved. Meanwhile, Binu Adimali and Ullas Aroor too are recovering well. Mahesh hails from Kurinji near Puthencruz in Ernakulam district. His parents are Kunjumon and Thankamma. Ajesh is his brother.