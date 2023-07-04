Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised after on-set accident in Los Angeles

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly encountered an accident while shooting for an upcoming project in Los Angeles, resulting in a minor injury to his nose. According to E-Times, the incident took place on the sets, prompting immediate medical attention. Subsequently, the actor was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors reassured his team that the situation was not severe. However, to address the nosebleed, King Khan underwent a minor surgical procedure. Photographs post the surgery revealed the actor donning a nose bandage as he recuperated.

While details surrounding the incident remain scarce, an anonymous source shared the account, confirming the accident and the subsequent medical intervention. Shah Rukh Khan has returned to India and is currently in the recovery phase. However, neither the actor nor his team has issued an official statement concerning the accident at this time.