Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda confirm divorce

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2023 02:52 PM IST
Chaitanya, Niharika
The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the news of their mutual decision to part ways. Photo: Instagram/Niharika/Chaitanya
Topic | Entertainment News

After months of separation rumours, Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have officially announced their divorce, marking the end of their two-year marriage. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the news of their mutual decision to part ways. In her heartfelt message, Niharika expressed gratitude towards her supportive family and friends during this challenging time.

In her Instagram post, Niharika wrote, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways, and we kindly ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move forward." She also requested privacy to navigate this new chapter of her life, emphasizing the need for understanding. To respect her privacy, the comments section of the post was turned off.

Following the announcement, it was revealed that Niharika and Chaitanya have been granted a divorce by the court, although the specific reasons for their split remain undisclosed. Reports suggest that Chaitanya initiated the divorce proceedings.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.