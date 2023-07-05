Chiranjeevi's niece Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda confirm divorce

After months of separation rumours, Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have officially announced their divorce, marking the end of their two-year marriage. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the news of their mutual decision to part ways. In her heartfelt message, Niharika expressed gratitude towards her supportive family and friends during this challenging time.

In her Instagram post, Niharika wrote, "Chaitanya and I have decided to mutually part ways, and we kindly ask for kindness and sensitivity as we move forward." She also requested privacy to navigate this new chapter of her life, emphasizing the need for understanding. To respect her privacy, the comments section of the post was turned off.

Following the announcement, it was revealed that Niharika and Chaitanya have been granted a divorce by the court, although the specific reasons for their split remain undisclosed. Reports suggest that Chaitanya initiated the divorce proceedings.