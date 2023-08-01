My movie rejected in Kerala theatres because of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer': Director Sakkir Madathil

Sakkir Madathil, the director of the Malayalam movie "Jailer," has declared a solo protest at the Film Chamber in Ernakulam. In a Facebook post, he revealed that his film was declined screenings in Kerala theatres due to the upcoming release of Rajinikanth's Tamil movie with the same title, 'Jailer,' on the same day. He also pointed out that Malayalam movies are facing suffocation due to the overwhelming influence of Tamil cinema in Kerala.

Sakkir Madathil had previously written to the creators of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer,' urging them to consider changing the title of their film while marketing it in Kerala. Known for helming movies such as 'To Let Ambadi Talkies,' Madathil disclosed to Onmanorama that he had written to Rajinikanth and the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, urging them to address the matter urgently.