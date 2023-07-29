Censor Board asks 'Jailer' makers to reduce violence in film, suggests 11 cuts in total

Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer' is easily one of the most awaited films of this year. Now, the film with a running time of 2 hrs 48 minutes and 47 seconds has been given a U (A) certificate. A copy of the Censor Board’s demand to alter 11 scenes from the film was posted on social media. The Censor Board had suggested shortening the length of certain scenes and also asked makers to reduce violent content in the film. They were also told to mute certain words and include disclaimers in certain scenes.

The report has generated a lot of discussion on social media. The audience believe that Mohanlal will play a Malayali as the Censor Board has also muted a Malayalam word in the film. Reportedly, Rajinikanth will play Muthuvel Pandian, while Mohanlal will essay the role of Mathew in the film. Sivaraj Kumar will play a character called Narasimha.

The Censor Board has also removed a scene featuring the three actors. It has also suggested reducing the length of the scene that features the trio smoking on screen.

The Rajinikanth and Mohanlal combo is creating a lot of buzz as the duo are collaborating for the first time in a movie. 'Jailer', which is Rajinikanth's 169th movie is produced by Kalanidhi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit theatres on August 10.

The distribution rights of the film in Kerala has been bagged by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. 'Jailer' is Nelson’s next after the Vijay starrer 'Beast'. The stunts are designed by Stunt Siva, the cinematography is by Karthik Kannan. Tammannah plays the female lead in the film which also stars Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Jackie Shroff, and Sunil.