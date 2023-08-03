'I would think maybe I was Punjabi in another life,' says Dulquer Salmaan

New Delhi: Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix series 'Guns & Gulaabs' says he loves Punjabi music and has been listening to Punjabi pop since his college days.

In his recent interview with IANS, Dulquer said he is currently jamming to A P Dhillon's tracks.

“I go through all type of phases. Right now I am in Delhi. I am really loving AP Dhillon. Love it. I have so much love for Punjabi music from my college days when I first discovered it. I think euro Punjabi, Punjabi pop around the time when I was in college in early 2000’s to the point I would think maybe in another life I was Punjabi. But it’s always easy listening and my wife’s side have a little Punjabi blood in them. They have a bit of a connection,” he said. The actor added: “I resonate with it very easily”.

'Guns & Gulaabs', is a comedy crime thriller series created by Raj & DK. It will stream on Netflix from August 18. The series also stars Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah.

Set in the 90s world of crime and violence, it depicts the story of love and innocence blending with humour and romance.

