Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' sparks fan fervour: Offices declare holiday on release day

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 07, 2023 02:05 PM IST
Jailer
Jailer movie poster. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Superstar Rajinikanth, the iconic actor of Indian cinema, is making his much-anticipated return to the big screens after a gap of two years with his upcoming film titled 'Jailer.' As the release date draws near, the excitement among fans is reaching a fever pitch, and offices in Chennai and Bengaluru have decided to take this fan fervor to a whole new level.

In a unique move, several offices have announced a holiday on the day of 'Jailer's' release, which falls on August 10. By granting this day off, these offices are acknowledging the significance of the film's release.

But the gesture doesn't end there. Realizing the menace of piracy and the importance of supporting legitimate content, some offices have gone a step further and provided free tickets to their employees.

