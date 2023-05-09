Malayalam
Rajinikanth sports a new look in Aishwarya's upcoming film 'Lal Salaam'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 09, 2023 09:31 AM IST
Aishwarya, Rajinikanth
'Lal Salaam' also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. Photo: Instagram/@aishwaryarajini
Mumbai: The character of Moideen Bhai played by superstar Rajinikanth in his daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam' has been revealed. Aishwarya took to Instagram to unveil the look.

In the poster, Rajinikanth is sporting a beard and dressed in a Jodhpuri suit paired with sunglasses and a red hat. The Gateway of India can be seen in the backdrop.

She wrote: "#Moideenbhai...welcome..#lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing! #blessed."

'Lal Salaam' also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. The music for the film will be scored by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.
Aishwarya has previously directed the psychological thriller 3 and Vai Raja Vai, and announced her Bollywood debut film, Oh Saathi Chal, last year.
(With IANS inputs)

