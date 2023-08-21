Diving into Mohanlal's directorial debut: 'Barroz' weaves a multilingual cinematic spell

Mohanlal's inaugural directorial venture, the 3D film 'Barroz,' is all set for its grand premiere on December 21st. This cinematic creation is slated for release across an impressive 60 countries, and its multilingual appeal is enhanced by being dubbed in 16 languages. At its heart, 'Barroz' unfolds as a thrilling narrative, revolving around a demon entrusted with safeguarding D Gama's treasure for countless centuries. The crux of the story emerges as this ancient entity embarks on a quest to find an heir to continue its sacred duty.

In a captivating portrayal, Mohanlal assumes the role of this enigmatic demon against the backdrop of Portugal. Adding a touch of whimsy, an animated character graces the storyline alongside the protagonist. The meticulous craftsmanship invested in the film becomes evident as we learn that nearly a year was devoted to perfecting the animation and the background score. The film's visual appeal is entrusted to the capable hands of Santosh Sivan, while Santosh Raman spearheads the production design. TK Rajiv Kumar also lends his directorial prowess to the project.

In the realm of post-production, the astute editing is helmed by Ajith Kumar. A noteworthy highlight lies in the background score, crafted by Mark Kilian, recognized for his musical contributions to esteemed Oscar-winning productions such as 'Eye in the Sky' and 'Traitor.' The musical elements are further enriched by Lidiyan Nadaswaram's melodies, while the infusion of Portuguese songs stems from the creative mind of musician Garerio.

The film's production bears the hallmark of excellence, with Antony Perumbavoor at the helm. The global distribution is masterfully orchestrated by Fars Films, in collaboration with Ashish Joe Anthony's Aashirwad Cinemas Company. What makes 'Barroz' even more significant is its distinction as the first film co-produced by Ravi Pillai.

Mohanlal reflects on 'Barroz' with profound gratitude for the blessings and opportunities that have shaped his journey. He reminisces about pivotal moments, such as his involvement in the centenary celebrations of Malayalam literature and his transformative experiences with films like 'Vanaprastham.' He also fondly recounts his interactions with peers like Priyadarshan and the magic that unfolded during the making of 'Barroz.'