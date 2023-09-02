Nayanthara becomes fastest Indian female actor to gain 1 million followers on Instagram

Nayanthara, who recently made her Instagram debut, has reportedly beaten Bollywood star Katrina Kaif to become the first female actor to garner over one million followers within a day. The actor, who will soon be seen in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' now has 1.9 million followers. The 'Lady Superstar' managed to gain one million followers, just 10 hours after her Instagram debut. As per reports, Katrina had gained one million followers within 24 hours of her social media debut in 2017.

Nayanthara had initially refused to be a part of social media as she is, in general, a very private person. However, reports suggest she decided to make the plunge on Instagram as part of 'Jawan' promotions.

Her first reel featured her twin sons Uyir and Ulag. Nayanthara can be seen holding her sons and oozing style and swag as she walks. The instrumental version of the Jawan theme song, which was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, can be heard playing in the background.

She captioned the post 'Jawan' style: "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu ... (Tell them I've arrived).

Before her Insta entry, the actress was seen celebrating Onam with her husband and then took all of social media by fire with her performance in the 'Jawan’ song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya', where she lit up the dance floor with Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress plays the role of a black ops agent in the film with some connection to the SRK character. Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' will hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.