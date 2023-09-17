Nayanthara prioritizes family; skips 'Jawan' success bash for mom's birthday

The success celebrations of Shahrukh Khan’s 'Jawan' was a starry affair in Mumbai. But Nayanthara was missing in the event that was graced by Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathy, Anirudh, and other stars. Later it was revealed that because of her mother’s birthday, Nayanthara couldn’t attend the event.

It was Shahrukh Khan who disclosed the information at the event and also sang a lovely birthday wish for her mom.

But Nayan did appear to wish everyone through a video message— “I wanted to be a part of this event so badly. There are a lot of people present there who helped me on this journey. But today is my family’s big day. So I wanted to spend my day with them,” she said.

Earlier Nayan was also not part of the trailer launch of 'Jawan' as she and Vignesh were spending Onam with her mom in Kochi. Nayan makes sure she never misses her mother’s birthday. Meanwhile, 'Jawan' is her latest release. Her next release, ‘Iraivan’ co-starring Jayam Ravi will be released next week.