Mammootty to play a fencer in his next? Latest post on his birthday goes viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 07, 2023 10:39 AM IST
The photo has generated a lot of discussions on social media. Photo: Instagram | Mammootty
Topic | Entertainment News

Mammootty's latest photo, published on his 72nd birthday on Thursday, has gone viral. The actor sported a fencing gear in the photo, which has been captioned 'touche'. The photo and the accompanying word, which is used by fencers during competitions, has also generated a lot of discussion on social media.

Many believe the photoshoot is part of his latest movie, while some have suggested it might be part of an upcoming advertisement. The actor has tagged celebrity photographer Shaani Shaki in the photo.

The veteran actor is known for his penchant to experiment with his roles and his latest avatar is an indicator he would be playing a fencer in his next movie.

Despite his age, Mammootty has often been credited for being one of the most stylish actors in the industry. Many of his fans even compare him with his counterparts in Hollywood.

His latest movies 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' and 'Rorschach' had garnered plenty of praise from critics and audience alike. 

