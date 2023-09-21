Did Sai Pallavi secretly get hitched? Here's the truth

Sai Pallavi is an actor with a fan base spanning across South India. Recently, one of her social media fan pages, Sai Pallavi Fandom, reported that she had secretly married director Rajkumar Periasamy. They even shared a photograph of Sai and Rajkumar happily posing, adorned with garlands.

However, the truth is that the picture was taken during the pooja ceremony of Sivakarthikeyan's 21st film, in which Rajkumar serves as the director. Subsequently, Rajkumar clarified that the rumours were untrue. Nonetheless, the picture garnered more than 1 lakh likes.

On Sai's birthday, which falls on May 9th, Rajkumar had tweeted this picture. It appears they discreetly cropped the clapboard from the image and posted the one where they are seen with garlands.