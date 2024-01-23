Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan's engagement photos light up social media

Actor Sai Pallavi's sister, Pooja Kannan, recently marked a joyous milestone by getting engaged. The actress shared heartwarming pictures of the celebration with her family, and these moments have become a sensation on social media.

Pooja is set to tie the knot with Vineeth, a connection she introduced to the world a week ago through a video on her social media. In the post, she affectionately described Vineeth as the one who taught her the essence of selfless love, patience, consistency, and graceful existence. She expressed her love, calling Vineeth her "ray of sunshine" and her "partner in crime."

Having entered the acting arena through an album and a short film, Pooja has also graced the big screen with one movie. However, despite the joyous occasion, Sai Pallavi's fans are bombarding her with questions about marriage. Contrary to expectations, it appears that marriage is not on the cards for the actress at the moment. Her schedule is packed with upcoming projects such as 'SK 21', 'Ramayana', and 'Thandel', indicating a busy professional phase.