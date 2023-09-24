Malayalam
Entertainment

'Someone very close to my heart': Mammootty pays homage to director K G George

Our Correspondent
Published: September 24, 2023 02:42 PM IST
K G George, Mammootty
K G George, Mammootty. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Entertainment News

Someone very close to my heart has passed away. Rest in Peace, George sir,” was Mammootty’s succinct tribute to the director.

Mammootty first collaborated with K G George in ‘Mela,' and he got the role due to Sreenivasan’s recommendation. Though initially, George wasn’t very keen to cast him, he eventually played the role of a bike stuntman in the film. “He is the best actor among all the directors I have worked with. He used to enact all the scenes for all the actors. So, he showed me how to portray my role as a bike stuntman in 'Mela'," is what Mammootty said in the documentary about K G George.

Mammootty has acted in 'Mela,' 'Yavanika,' 'Mattoral,' 'Adaminte Variyellu,' and 'Elavangodu Desam.' 'Mela' and 'Yavanika' were considered landmarks in his career.

