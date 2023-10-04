'Swades' actor Gayatri Joshi, husband survive deadly serial vehicle collision in Italy. Chilling video out

Swades actor Gayatri Joshi and her husband were involved in a deadly car mishap, which occurred during a Sardinia Supercar Tour rally in Italy recently. Though the couple are reportedly fine, an elderly man and woman from Switzerland were killed in the incident. A video, which is going viral on social media, shows a Ferrari smashing into a Lamborghini, while both cars try to overtake a camper van.

Gayatri's Lamborghini then crashes into the campervan, which then overturns. The Swiss couple who were in the speeding Ferrari, which caught fire were killed at the spot. Gayatri and her husband escaped with minor injuries. The couple in the campervan also survived.

Luxury vehicles are paraded on the Italian roads during the Sardinia Supercar Tour with people exploring the city of Sardinia in the dream vehicle of their choice. The roads, though narrow at several spots, offer some of the most scenic view in the world.

Gayatri Joshi made her debut in Bollywood with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Swades'. Though her performance was well-praised, the actor soon left Bollywood after her marriage to Vikas Oberoi, who is the chairman and managing director of Oberoi Reality Ltd.