Shane Nigam's timely FB posts on Kalamassery blasts receive praise on social media

Actor Shane Nigam has received a lot of appreciation for his response to the Kalamassery bomb blast incident that rocked the state on Sunday. Soon after the incident came to light, the 'RDX' actor took to social media to caution people not to jump the gun on the incident and respond only after understanding the seriousness of the incident. Many people hailed the actor for taking a stand on an issue that is of social relevance, when many in the industry remained silent. He also went on to suggest some measures that can be taken to avoid such incidents in the future.

“We need to learn from mistakes. From now on, it would be good to have a set of guidelines that need to be followed during meetings that are attended by a lot of people. Here are a few suggestions from my side. First, make it mandatory to record the names and addresses of all the members participating in the event. CCTVs should be installed compulsorily in these parts. Other security checks should be also be introduced. A doctor, nurse, ambulance and other life-saving methods should be available in case of any emergency in such places. Let there be tomorrows filled with happiness, brotherhood and goodness...,”❤️ he concluded.

The actor also thanked all those who appreciated his efforts on social media. “A lot of people have appreciated my post related to the incident. There are a lot of religious, caste-based and racist thoughts that are problematic in society today, which needs to be addressed. I aired my personal opinions out of my sense of responsibility to society. I believe that each of us should make our voices heard louder than the hate propagated in society,” he wrote.