Sunny Wayne, who was last seen in Rajeev Ravi’s ‘Kuttavum Shikshayum’, is all set to play a police officer in the upcoming film ‘Vela’. The makers released the first look poster from the film recently.

The film, which is directed by debutant Shyam Sasi Vela’, revolves around incidents that happen at a police control room in Palakkad. The script of the film bankrolled by S George under the banner of Sinsil Celluloid, has been written by S Sajas.

Sajas had earlier scripted Asif Ali’s ‘Mandharam’ Shane Nigam will also be seen in a police role in the film, while Sidharth Bharathan and Aditi Balan will play a prominent part. This is Shane Nigam’s first police role in his career. Tamil music composer Sam C S, who composed music for ‘Vikram Vedha’ and ‘Kaithi’ has been brought in for the project, while Mahesh Bhuvanenda is the cinematographer. Sam had earlier worked in ‘Odiyan’ in Mollywood.