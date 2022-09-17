Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Sunny Wayne plays a cop in ‘Vela’. Makers release new pic

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 17, 2022 05:51 PM IST
Shane Nigam also plays a cop in the film. Movie poster: Special arrangement
Topic | Entertainment News

Sunny Wayne, who was last seen in Rajeev Ravi’s ‘Kuttavum Shikshayum’, is all set to play a police officer in the upcoming film ‘Vela’. The makers released the first look poster from the film recently. 

The film, which is directed by debutant Shyam Sasi Vela’, revolves around incidents that happen at a police control room in Palakkad. The script of the film bankrolled by S George under the banner of Sinsil Celluloid, has been written by S Sajas.

Sajas had earlier scripted Asif Ali’s ‘Mandharam’  Shane Nigam will also be seen in a police role in the film, while Sidharth Bharathan and Aditi Balan will play a prominent part. This is Shane Nigam’s first police role in his career.  Tamil music composer Sam C S, who composed music for ‘Vikram Vedha’ and ‘Kaithi’ has been brought in for the project, while Mahesh Bhuvanenda is the cinematographer. Sam had earlier worked in ‘Odiyan’ in Mollywood.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.