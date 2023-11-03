Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Dhanush to play Ilaiyaraaja in biopic

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 03, 2023 04:31 PM IST
Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 8,500 songs in his illustrious career and continues to be very busy composing music in various films. Photo | X
Topic | Entertainment News

Music legend Ilaiyaraaja’s life is all set to be made into a film. Dhanush, who was last seen in 'Thiruchitrambalam' and now gearing up for the release of 'Captain Miller', will essay the veteran music composer onscreen.

It was entertainment journalist Lata Sreenivasan who announced the news on social media. It has been revealed that the shooting will commence next year and will be released in 2025. There are also rumours that famous Telugu production Connect Media will be bankrolling the project. Earlier, Raja’s son and music director Yuvan Sankar Raja had said that Dhanush would be an apt choice to play his father on screen. Bollywood director R Balki had earlier said it was his dream to direct Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic.

Ilaiyaraaja has composed over 8,500 songs in his illustrious career and continues to be very busy composing music in various films. He has also had his share of controversies and has had a fall-out with a couple of music composers and directors.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.