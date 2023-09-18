Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Dhanush attends assistant's wedding. Actor's casual look goes viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 18, 2023 01:00 PM IST
Dhanush will soon be seen in the film 'Captain Miller'. Photo: Instagram | IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Chennai: South sensation Dhanush, who is gearing up for a slew of releases this year, was seen attending his assistant Anand's wedding over the weekend. The actor, who was dressed in a shirt, denim pants and a baseball cap, sported a thick moustache. The video of him posing with the newlyweds has also gone viral.

On the work front, Dhanush will be next be seen in ‘Captain Miller’, directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously helmed films such as 'Rocky' and 'Saani Kaayidham'. Dhanush's look for 'Captain Miller' had gone viral in the past. The actor plays the titular character in the film.

‘Captain Miller’ also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan. The film is scheduled to release soon.

RELATED ARTICLES

On the Bollywood front, Dhanush is all set to work again with Aanand L Rai in the upcoming film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’. The two have previously collaborated on ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Atrangi Re’.

(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.