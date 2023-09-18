Dhanush attends assistant's wedding. Actor's casual look goes viral

Chennai: South sensation Dhanush, who is gearing up for a slew of releases this year, was seen attending his assistant Anand's wedding over the weekend. The actor, who was dressed in a shirt, denim pants and a baseball cap, sported a thick moustache. The video of him posing with the newlyweds has also gone viral.

On the work front, Dhanush will be next be seen in ‘Captain Miller’, directed by Arun Matheswaran, who has previously helmed films such as 'Rocky' and 'Saani Kaayidham'. Dhanush's look for 'Captain Miller' had gone viral in the past. The actor plays the titular character in the film.

‘Captain Miller’ also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan. The film is scheduled to release soon.

On the Bollywood front, Dhanush is all set to work again with Aanand L Rai in the upcoming film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’. The two have previously collaborated on ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Atrangi Re’.

(With IANS inputs)