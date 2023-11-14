Mrunal Thakur dating Badshah? Rapper spills the beans

Mumbai: Indian rapper Badshah has addressed rumours about his relationship with 'Sita Ramam' actor Mrunal Thakur. The rapper posted a hilarious message on social media, after a video of them holding hands at actress Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali bash went viral.
Mrunal who was wearing a green dress was seen holding hands with Badshah as the duo left the event. Without divulging much about the rumours, Badshah wrote on Instagram stories: “Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai (it's not what you think)” followed by laughing emojis. A week ago, rumours had surfaced that Mrunal was all set to marry a Telugu boy. However, the actress later dismissed such claims.
On the work front, Mrunal was last seen in the war drama 'Pippa' directed by Raja Menon. In the film, Mrunal plays Radha Mehta, who was involved in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. She will next be seen in ‘Hi Nanna’. Mrunal's performance as Sita in 'Sita Ramam' was appreciated by critics and audience alike.
(With IANS inputs)